Video: Former Buckeyes Star Had Great Moment After NFL Draft

Ohio State’s Jonathon Cooper had a Saturday to remember last week, not just because he got chosen in the NFL Draft, but also because of what happened afterwards.

The Denver Broncos picked Cooper with the No. 239 overall selection in the seventh round. After this happened, children from Cooper’s neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio began gathering outside his house to congratulate him.

As you can see in the video clips below, more than a dozen kids came out.

After @JonathonCooper7 got drafted, all the neighborhood kids came by to congratulate him ❤️@Broncos pic.twitter.com/19Rohv5L1n — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 2, 2021

Coop’s the man pic.twitter.com/TbjmBEHMgQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 3, 2021

This is just tremendous. A defensive end at Ohio State, Cooper is projected to be an outside linebacker for the Broncos.

In Denver, Cooper will team up once again with Buckeye teammate and fellow linebacker Baron Browning, who the Broncos picked on Friday night.

“Me and Baron are really close — that’s like my dog,” Cooper said Saturday. “I can’t wait to reunite with him in Denver. I’m pretty sure we are going to have a lot of conversations and Denver did a great thing with getting two Buckeyes. They got two great players. Just ready to get after it with him.”

It’s pretty clear that he’ll have a strong support system at home cheering him on as well.