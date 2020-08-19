Video: Justin Fields Was Asked This Morning If He’d Play In Spring Season

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to address a number of college football-related topics.

Last week, the Big Ten announced it would be moving its fall sports season to the spring due to COVID-19. That means Fields and his Ohio State teammates won’t be able to compete this fall.

Fields has been trying to change the Big Ten’s mind by creating a petition to play the season as scheduled. But if the season does take place in the spring semester, would Fields still play? Or would he sit out to maintain his health and status as a top NFL Draft pick?

That was one of the questions former NFL star and GMA co-host Michael Strahan asked the Buckeyes quarterback this morning.

“Right now, I’m just taking it day by day,” Fields said in response. “One thing I’ve learned over this whole process is that things can change daily. So right now, I’m taking it each day at a time. I haven’t really thought about that. Hopefully I can can come up with a decision if that happens and I’ll just pray about it.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields speaks with @michaelstrahan about his “We Want to Play” petition and why he says players feel safer inside their training facilities. https://t.co/K88Cs77f3a pic.twitter.com/iuT1VCGl3Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2020

As for why he wants to play this fall, Fields said he feels confident in OSU’s safety protocols and hasn’t considered opting out due to his NFL draft projections.

“For me, it’s really just for the love of the game and my love for Ohio State, my coaches and my teammates,” Fields said. “And again, the safety reasons. There’s a lot of people on our team that feel safer in the facility. Just having us play football within the facility daily will keep us safe from the virus.”

[ 247 Sports ]