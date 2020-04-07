Video: Justin Fields’ Golf Swing Needs Some Work

Justin Fields may not be able to participate in spring football right now due to the coronavirus, but the Ohio State star is getting in some work on the golf course.

This afternoon, Fields posted video of him ripping a drive off the tee. It’s not clear what course he’s able to play at during this shutdown, but it is likely one in his home state of Georgia.

“Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss,” Fields wrote. He’s probably being a little modest.

Sure, his swing could use work–couldn’t all of ours? But I bet a lot of people, myself included, would sign up for this kind of contact and power off the tee.

Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss. 🏌🏾 pic.twitter.com/70kiCYGWmb — Justin Fields (@justnfields) April 7, 2020

Fields will likely get plenty of time to practice his golf game in the coming weeks. With everything else on hiatus, it is one of the few things he’ll have access to.

If and when college football resumes in 2020, Fields will return to being a star on the gridiron. He and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will probably be the two Heisman Trophy favorites this fall.

Fields will gladly pass on that individual honor though for the right to lead the Buckeyes to a national title.