Video: Justin Fields Interception Ends Ohio State vs. Clemson

An absolutely classic College Football Playoff semifinal ended in heartbreaking fashion for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

With his team down 29-23 and less than a minute remaining in the Fiesta Bowl, Fields was intercepted in the end zone by Clemson safety Nolan Turner. The pick ended what looked like a potential game-winning drive for the Buckeyes and killed Ohio State’s national title hopes.

Incredibly, Fields threw two interceptions against the Tigers after throwing only one all season heading into tonight. He also managed to throw for 320 yards and a clutch touchdown pass earlier in the fourth quarter, but the memory of his final throw will probably be what sticks with Fields.

Here’s a look at the deciding INT, which appeared to result from a miscommunication between Fields and wide receiver Chris Olave.

Considering the talent level of both teams and how hard-fought the game was, it is a shame that anybody had to lose. With the victory, Clemson earns the right to face LSU in the national title game.

The Tigers had to overcome a 16-0 first-half deficit and withstand that late drive by Ohio State in order to leave the field with the W. They won’t be intimidated by an LSU team that routed Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl earlier today.

Is it January 13 yet?