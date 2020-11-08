Video: Justin Fields Made A Ridiculous Touchdown Throw Tonight

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has another highlight throw to add to his Heisman resume. The Buckeyes’ signal-caller is slicing up the Rutgers defense this evening.

Rutgers entered Saturday night’s game a much-improved team. Head coach Greg Schiano has worked miracles since taking over. But Rutgers had to take on a whole different beast in the Buckeyes Saturday evening.

Ohio State stormed out of the gate, jumping out to a 35-3 lead over Rutgers at the half. One of the Buckeyes’ scores was one of the most beautiful touchdown throws you’ll ever see.

Fields, leading 21-3 late in the second quarter, stood tall in the pocket and remained composed before tossing a gorgeous back-of-the-endzone touchdown pass to Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson. Ohio State fans are going to want to take a look at this. Check it out in the video below.

Justin Fields may find himself atop the Heisman leaderboard by the end of the night. The Ohio State quarterback continues to amaze fans.

Ohio State as a whole, meanwhile, looks the part of a national championship contender. But to be quite honest, the Buckeyes haven’t played any legitimate opponents so far this season, having played Nebraska, Penn State and now Rutgers.

The Buckeyes should have no problem entering the postseason undefeated if Fields continues to play like he has. The Ohio State quarterback is putting up ridiculous numbers so far this season.