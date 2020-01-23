Video: KJ Hill Makes Ridiculous Catch At Senior Bowl

Earlier this week, senior Bowl practice kicked off from Mobile, Alabama as NFL scouts got their first up-close look at prospects. The biggest names at the Senior Bowl – Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love – stole the headlines.

However, a wide receiver continues to steal the show.

As the top prospects try to show off for scouts, perhaps no one has elevated their draft stock like Ohio State’s K.J. Hill.

Hill continues to dominate defensive backs and is now just toying with defenders. During a scrimmage on Thursday afternoon, Hill ran a route across the middle and grabbed a pass with one hand.

Check it out.

K.J. Hill, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/5Z6Ch1M584 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 23, 2020

The ball is thrown well behind Hill, who reaches back with one hand and snags it out of the air.

Hill is making himself some money this week at the Senior Bowl. He entered the week as a third or fourt-round prospect, but he’s putting on a route-running clinic.

Former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took note.

“Terry McLaurin last year was the story of the week in Mobile and now KJ is having a great week. Both great athletes & masters of their craft. But make no mistake Ohio State’s wide receivers coach Brian Hartline DOING WORK coaching his boys up on technique & understanding of coverage.”

Stay tuned for the latest from the Senior Bowl.