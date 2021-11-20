Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday.

Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State.

The beloved 86-year-old college football analyst has always been an Ohio State fan. After Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, Corso stuck around for the actual Buckeyes-Spartans game. He didn’t stay very long, though.

ABC’s broadcast of the Michigan State-Ohio State game caught Corso leaving the contest in the second quarter. We don’t blame him.

There’s a reason Lee Corso left early. Ohio State led Michigan State 49-0 at the half. Talk about a snooze fest.

Corso may not be willing to stick around to watch a blowout. But he’d definitely stay put if the Buckeyes faced one specific team in a potential national championship match-up.

Corso said on Saturday he wants Ohio State to match up with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Ohio State is the real deal and No. 2 in the nation,” Corso said. “Not very far behind Georgia. That’s my opinion. In fact, the classic game would be Georgia versus Ohio State in the championship game.”

We agree. Ohio State’s explosive offense going up against Georgia’s stout defense would be a show.

The Buckeyes took care of business on Saturday after dominating No. 7 Michigan State.