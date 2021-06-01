Video Of Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Going Viral

Quinn Ewers hasn’t even stepped on the field for Ohio State yet and he’s already becoming a must-see prospect in the sports world.

Several quarterback recruits were in California for the QB Retreat this past weekend. There were a handful of impressive players in attendance, but it was Ewers who stole the show due to his unreal arm talent.

A video of Ewers throwing the football from a plethora of different angles went viral on Twitter. He looked so dynamic that he received a great player comparison from 247Sports recruiting insider Clint Brewster.

“Looks a lot like Matt Stafford to me with the arm elasticity in his release and being able to generate velocity without having his feet underneath him,” Brewster said.

Brewster, the No. 1 recruit in 2022 class, is set to join the Ohio State Buckeyes next fall. Although the program has developed so many great quarterbacks, they’ve never seen a talent like his.

Here’s the video of Brewster that has Ohio State fans buzzing:

Arm: 💯

Hair: 💯 Ohio State’s 5-star QB Quinn Ewers can sling it pic.twitter.com/iRhSVzWpUB — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 1, 2021

Ewers has so much potential that he’s already drawing comparisons to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He’s got some Pat Mahomes in him the way he throws it,” Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said, via 247Sports.

It’s going to be so fun watching Ewers light up opposing secondaries in the Big Ten, that’s for sure.