Video Of Ryan Day’s Postgame Locker Room Speech Has Leaked

The Ohio State Buckeyes locked themselves into another College Football Playoff appearance with a win in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship. Nobody seemed more excited than the program’s head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes win was far from flawless, but Trey Sermon ran over and through the Northwestern defense on the way to a 22-10 win. The senior ballcarrier totaled 371 yards, breaking the school record for most rushing yards in a single game.

Ohio State’s fantastic weekend continued into Sunday when the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 spot in the final CFP rankings. The announcement set up a playoff semifinal match-up between the Big Ten champs and No. 2 Clemson.

But before Ohio State celebrated a postseason berth, a video surfaced that revealed Day’s postgame speech following the conference championship victory. The NSFW clip was taken from inside the team’s locker room and normally seems like something that wouldn’t get out to the public.

Nonetheless, Day gave an impassioned rant about Ohio State’s next game.

“I don’t care if it’s against Clemson, against Bama, or against Notre Dame, we’re gonna [expletive] beat their ass, I promise you,” Day said. “Just give us that one chance. And we don’t have to beat them 10 times, we don’t have to beat them 20 times, we got to beat them how many times? Once, that’s it. You’re two games away from playing in the national [expletive] championship.”

Here’s a look at the full leaked video:

Ryan Day talking big shit before their playoff appearance! Gotta love it… I wonder who thought it was a good idea to record this though lol pic.twitter.com/qgDk2Afn5L — 𝐂𝐅𝐁𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝟐𝟒𝟕TM (@CFBLive247) December 21, 2020

Clearly the Buckeyes head coach is ready to go. He obviously has complete trust in his team, which should make things interesting when Ohio State plays on Jan. 1.

The video adds more fuel to a fire for what’s become a heated rivalry game over the last few years. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney apparently ranked Ohio State eleventh in the final release of the Coaches’ Poll, which sparked outrage from Buckeyes fans. The Tigers have won all four match-ups against the Big Ten foe since 1978.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State kicks off at 8 p.m ET on Jan. 1.