The Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2019 season ended a few weeks earlier than the team wanted. But they’re getting an early start on the 2020 season.

On Monday, the Ohio State Football Twitter account released footage of the team hitting the gym and lifting weights. It was a short video, but a good look at how many players are already preparing for 2020.

You can check it out right here:

Ohio State went 13-1 in the 2019 season, winning the Big Ten title for the third year in a row and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But despite boasting a top five offense and a top five defense, they blew a big lead to the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. That loss was the first in the career of head coach Ryan Day, who was in his first full year at the helm.

Ohio State will be without several of their key starters from this past year, including JK Dobbins and Chase Young.

However, the Buckeyes will also be getting a stellar recruiting class to plug some of the impending holes.

2019 may not have gone the way the Buckeyes or Buckeye fans would have wanted, but 2020 looks very bright.