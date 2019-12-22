Video: Ohio State Football Has Arrived At The Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl game week is here. Ohio State has officially landed in the desert.

The Buckeyes touched down today in Phoenix ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup with Clemson. It will be the second time OSU and Clemson have met in the CFP.

The first matchup was three years ago, and Ohio State is surely hoping for a different outcome this time. In that 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Clemson dominated from start to finish, winning 31-0 en route to a national championship.

Here’s a video of the Buckeyes arriving in Arizona.

Ohio State and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 28. ESPN will broadcast the action.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will face the winner of the Peach Bowl, which features top-seeded LSU against fourth-seeded Oklahoma.

Clemson has won two national titles in the College Football Playoff era, while Ohio State won one back in 2014. LSU and Oklahoma are both looking for their first CFP national championship.