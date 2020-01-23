Video: Ohio State Is Even Beating Michigan At The Senior Bowl

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill is having a strong week at the Senior Bowl, and he’s even beating Michigan in the process.

This afternoon, video of Hill shaking a defender and scoring a touchdown during 1-on-1 action in the red zone was posted. The play was just the latest one in a week full of impressive displays from Hill.

Here’s the clip.

KJ Hill just snagged a beautiful one-handed catch reaching back behind him in stride Earlier he broke ankles on this double move in the end zone.. Great week for the Ohio State Buckeye pic.twitter.com/BBapULh1Pu — Luke Inman (@Luke_SpinmanNFL) January 23, 2020

You may have noticed that the rep came against a player with a Michigan helmet. That’s Wolverines safety Josh Metellus.

Ohio State fans can gloat about Hill putting a Michigan player in the blender here, but there are two points of consolation for Maize and Blue supporters: Metellus isn’t a cornerback and the guy throwing Hill the ball is Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson.

This video is of Ohio State's KJ Hill absolutely destroying Michigan's Josh Metellus and catching a TD pass from Michigan's Shea Patterson….. https://t.co/4v3J3hunny — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) January 23, 2020

Last year, Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin showed up in Mobile and put on a show. His draft stock rose as a result, and he wound up being selected in the third round by the Washington Redskins before putting together an excellent rookie campaign.

Can Hill follow in McLaurin’s footsteps this year? He’s certainly off to a good start with the Senior Bowl game itself right around the corner on Saturday.