Video: Ohio State Players Release Message Amid Nationwide Protests

Ohio State football players, along with head coach Ryan Day, released a heartfelt message this evening amid nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd.

In the week following Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, protests have sprung up and athletes and coaches have spoken out. The Buckeyes are the latest to do so.

In a powerful one-minute clip that features several current players, Ohio State football discussed Floyd’s death and expressed a commitment to promote change. Day finished the video off by asking fans to join them.

The full transcript can be seen below:

“Don’t ignore George Floyd. His senseless killing at the hands of law enforcement has shaken this nation at its core. His death, along with countless others’, has once again brought these injustices to the forefront of our society. For far too long, Black Americans have suffered under systems of racism and oppression. This time, it’s different. This time, we’ve had enough. As members of the Ohio State football team, we have a platform not only in Central Ohio, but around the globe. With this platform, it is our duty to promote awareness and evoke change. We will no longer stand silent as these issues continue to plague our friends, citizens, neighbors and teammates. We stand in solidarity with the black community and equal rights for all. This is not white vs. black. This is everyone against racism. As a team, we’ve committed ourselves to fight for change. And now, we’re asking you to join us.”

And here is the video itself.

While many college football programs and head coaches have released statements, Ohio State and fellow Big Ten school Rutgers seem to be the only ones to unveil videos with players in them.

