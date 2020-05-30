On Friday night, protests took place all over the country, in major cities like Atlanta and New York following George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Smaller communities, like Columbus, also took part in demonstrations. During the protests in Columbus, police detained an Ohio State basketball player.

One of the newest faces of the Ohio State team, Seth Towns, was placed in police custody. Video of the incident shows Towns being placed into handcuffs while shouting to other protesters.

According to a report from Eleven Warriors, police later released Towns and he is safe at home. Towns graduated from Harvard earlier this week, shortly before taking part in the demonstrations.

Here’s video of the incident.

Footage of Seth Towns in police custody earlier Friday at the scene of a protest in Columbus. Towns, an incoming Ohio State basketball transfer, graduated from Harvard Thursday. Towns is no longer in police custody and is safe at home, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/kFptHH63BN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 30, 2020

Just over two months ago, Towns announced his plans to transfer to Ohio State. By choosing the Buckeyes, he’ll have the opportunity to play in his native Columbus, Ohio.

When announcing his commitment to Ohio State, he remarked about the ability to come home and play for the Buckeyes.

“I’m coming home. It’s been my childhood dream. I have a painting of me in an Ohio State jersey on my childhood bedroom wall. I got that when I was two years old,” he said.

After graduating from Harvard, Towns will be immediately eligible to play at Ohio State. He has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Buckeyes.