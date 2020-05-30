The Spun

Video: Ohio State Basketball Player Detained By Police At Columbus Protest

Seth Towns shoots the ball in a game for Harvard.PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Seth Towns #31 of the Harvard Crimson shoots the ball during the first half of the Men's Ivy League Championship Tournament at The Palestra on March 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

On Friday night, protests took place all over the country, in major cities like Atlanta and New York following George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Smaller communities, like Columbus, also took part in demonstrations. During the protests in Columbus, police detained an Ohio State basketball player.

One of the newest faces of the Ohio State team, Seth Towns, was placed in police custody. Video of the incident shows Towns being placed into handcuffs while shouting to other protesters.

According to a report from Eleven Warriors, police later released Towns and he is safe at home. Towns graduated from Harvard earlier this week, shortly before taking part in the demonstrations.

Here’s video of the incident.

Just over two months ago, Towns announced his plans to transfer to Ohio State. By choosing the Buckeyes, he’ll have the opportunity to play in his native Columbus, Ohio.

When announcing his commitment to Ohio State, he remarked about the ability to come home and play for the Buckeyes.

“I’m coming home. It’s been my childhood dream. I have a painting of me in an Ohio State jersey on my childhood bedroom wall. I got that when I was two years old,” he said.

After graduating from Harvard, Towns will be immediately eligible to play at Ohio State. He has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Buckeyes.

