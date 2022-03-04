Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave just stole the show at the NFL scouting combine.

When it came time for his turn in the 40-yard dash, Olave did not disappoint. He left a major impression–and likely secured himself some big money–by running an unofficial 4.26.

If that becomes official, it will tie Olave with Jerome Mathis and Dri Archer for the third-fastest 40-yard dash in combine history.

Coming into this week in Indianapolis, Olave was looked as a likely first round pick. His sprinting tonight solidified that status, and may have pushed him into the top half of the first round.

In his Ohio State career, Olave finished with 175 receptions, 2,702 receiving yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns. He registered double-digit touchdown receptions in 2019 and 2021 and likely would have done the same during the 2020 season had it not been shortened by COVID-19.

Olave also earned first-team All-Big Ten each of the last two seasons and was named second-team All-American in 2021.