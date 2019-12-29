Video: Pregame Stadium O-H-I-O At The Fiesta Bowl

Buckeye Nation travels well no matter where Ohio State is playing during bowl season. So it should come as no surprise that OSU fans are already getting loud, prior to the start of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Clemson.

The Buckeyes will need all the noise they can get tonight against the Clemson Tigers. The game doesn’t start until later this evening. But Ohio State fans are already starting the “O-H-I-O” chant.

Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors shared the video from inside State Farm Stadium.

Are we sure this game isn’t being played in Columbus? This is an awfully impressive turnout from Buckeye Nation. We’ll see if it impacts Clemson’s performance later on tonight.

Ohio State is the far more tested team this season and has the better resume. But most national experts are still rolling with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Many believe Clemson is heating up at just the right time, and that may spell trouble for the Buckeyes.

But Ryan Day has done a tremendous job keeping his team focused and motivated no matter the challenge or distractions. Tonight’s game will be Ohio State’s toughest challenge of the season though.

The winner of this evening’s semi-final contest will advance to face No. 1 LSU. Clemson-Ohio State kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on ESPN.