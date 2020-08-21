Parents of Big Ten student-athletes are anything but pleased with the conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season. In an effort to force Kevin Warren’s hand, they have organized a protest outside of the conference’s headquarters in Chicago.

Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, has been very vocal throughout all of this. In fact, he called out the Big Ten earlier this week regarding its open letter to the community.

“What Kevin Warren sent out not only is undermining what our young men and women wear on their jersey,” he wrote. “Its embarrassing to the outcry of parents that support their kids…TRANSPARENCY is what we need what presidents voted to cancel fall & What steps are need to play spring,” Wade posted on Twitter.

Even though Randy lives in Jacksonville, he hopped on a plane to Chicago just to help organize today’s protest. Once he arrived near the Big Ten’s headquarters, he shared a message for the league’s decision-makers.

“When we say ‘let us play,’ we mean communicate,” Wade said. “When we say ‘let us play,’ we mean our kids are important.”

Randy Wade portion of rally ends with … pic.twitter.com/g5F8JroAtu — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 21, 2020

According to Rob Keller of the Columbus Dispatch, over two dozen parents are already there. The hope for Wade is that over 100 fans and family members show up for the protest.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen family members from teams like Iowa and Nebraska send letters to the Big Ten.

Warren has no intent on reversing the Big Ten’s decision, but perhaps this protest could change things.