Watch: Former Buckeyes Star Parris Campbell Had Tough Friday Morning

The year 2020 is finally over and that can only mean one thing: none of the terrible things that happened last year will follow us into 2021, right?

Well, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell found out early on that 2021 might not be all that different from 2020 after all. The star wide receiver just wanted to get outside for a breath of fresh air.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature left a little present for him this morning. Campbell didn’t notice the walkway to his front porch was covered in ice, which made for an eventful few seconds.

The former Ohio State star skated for a second before completing slipping on the ice and tumbling down. Of course, the event was caught on camera and all Campbell could do was laugh at himself.

Check it out.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 First Breathe of fresh air of the New Year 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WAk2Ef59fw — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 1, 2021

Campbell has suffered several injuries since he entered the NFL so it was good to see him walk away from this one with nothing but hurt pride.

The Colts took Campbell with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. After suffering a few injuries during his rookie season, the former Buckeyes star didn’t see much of the field.

He started the 2020 season off with a bang, racking up 71 yards on six receptions. Unfortunately a knee injury in Week 2 caused him to miss the rest of the 2020 season.

Here’s hoping Campbell can get back to full strength for the entire 2021 season.