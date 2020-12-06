Watch: It’s Officially Michigan Week At Ohio State

It is officially Michigan week for Ohio State football–even though it remains to be seen if the annual rivalry game will even happen this year.

Michigan did not play this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. There’s a chance the Wolverines won’t be allowed to take the field in Columbus this coming Saturday.

Still, the Buckeyes are taking no chances. They’re preparing as if they’ll be going for their ninth-straight win over their rivals to the North.

As soon as the clock strike midnight last night, Ohio State football released a hype video on Twitter. It featured the vaunted OSU band playing “It’s Time For War” by LL Cool J.

The song has been a staple for the Buckeyes during Michigan week since Urban Meyer took over.

If Michigan can’t play this Saturday, the Big Ten will either have to allow Ohio State to participate in the conference title game even though they didn’t meet the minimum-game threshold, or do some rearranging of the schedule to get the Buckeyes a new opponent.

If the game is played as scheduled, it will kick off at noon ET on FOX.