Watch: Justin Fields Has Question For Teammates After Today’s Win

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes manhandled Michigan State on Saturday afternoon, continuing their perfect 2020 season.

Even without head coach Ryan Day, the Big Ten East favorites dismantled the Spartans 52-12. Ohio State jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. Associate head coach Larry Johnson relied on a deep run game to down Michigan State, as his team took 48 carries for 322 yards on the day.

With the win, the Buckeyes moved to 5-0.

By his standards, Fields had a quiet day. The junior star quarterback threw for just 199 yards, completing 17 passes for an average of 8.3 yards per catch. He tacked on two touchdowns through the air and contributed to the Buckeyes fearsome rushing attack with two more scores on the ground.

After Ohio State trooped into the locker room, Fields took the stage. He hopped up onto a surface and asked his fellow teammates a single question.

Take a look:

Hey @justnfields, what’s the best thing about going 5-0⁉️😂 pic.twitter.com/fjFQ9fVDb8 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 6, 2020

Fields carried on the Urban Meyer tradition flawlessly. There’s no doubt that former Ohio State coach would be proud.

In fact, Meyer said so in his tweet on Saturday.

Best thing about 5-0… — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) December 5, 2020

Even Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the huge Buckeyes win.

The win meant a little extra for Ohio State without Day at the helm and amidst the events of the week. It seems like the program has turned a corner in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak from last weekend.

But the victory also keeps the Buckeyes playoff hopes alive. As long as the team can play and win next week’s game, Fields will get a chance to shine on the biggest stage at the Big Ten Championship game. From there, the Buckeyes will set their sights on the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State will try to go 6-0 next week against arch-rival Michigan. The Big Ten hopes to get the “The Game” in on Saturday, pending the extent of the COVID-19 spread in Ann Arbor.