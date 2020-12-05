Watch: Justin Fields Scores A Ridiculous Touchdown At MSU

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is playing without several of his starting offensive linemen on Saturday, but that isn’t slowing him down.

The Buckeyes got off to a quick start against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, thanks mostly to Fields’ legs. The dual-threat star maneuvered several poor snaps and shaky offensive line play during Ohio State’s opening drive, eventually scoring on a nifty touchdown run.

Fields, being at Michigan State’s two-yard line, was pressured almost immediately by the interior of the Spartans’ defensive line. He had no problem stepping up in the pocket to avoid the initial rush, before he proceeded to scoot out to his right. The rest is history.

Fields found his way to the right side of the end-zone for an easy score to put Ohio State up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Take a look below.

Some shakiness from the new-look offensive line, but Ohio State is on the board first on a Justin Fields keeper pic.twitter.com/t4gtqDoEZi — Buckeye Sports Bulletin (@Buckeye_Sports) December 5, 2020

If Justin Fields has success on the ground, watch out. His rushing ability is what makes the Ohio State offense so dangerous.

The College Football Playoff committee is well-aware of Ohio State’s explosive attack. The committee explained earlier this week the Buckeyes offense is the primary reason they’re ranked ahead of Texas A&M in the latest rankings. As long as OSU keeps scorching opposing defenses, it should hold on to a top-four ranking.

You can catch the rest of Ohio State’s game versus Michigan State on ABC. The Buckeyes lead 7-0 in the first quarter.