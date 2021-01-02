Watch: Ohio State Ran Incredible Play For Third Touchdown

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are making it look easy against Dabo Swinney and the vaunted Clemson Tigers tonight.

The Buckeyes entered tonight’s game major underdogs both in the sportsbooks and according to most major analysts. Ohio State has a knack for playing at its best when its back is against the wall, though.

The Buckeyes are giving the Tigers all they can handle this evening. After twice trading back-to-back scores, Ohio State took a 21-14 lead off a brilliant play design.

Justin Fields rolled out left, as did most of his receivers downfield. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert stayed to the right, and received an easy loft pass from Fields for a walk-in touchdown. Take a look below.

This play design >>> pic.twitter.com/eGhjXZzlaA — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 2, 2021

Ryan Day is outsmarting Brent Venables so far, and that could make all the difference.

Of course, we heard the same thing in last season’s semifinal game. Ohio State jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers came storming back.

The Buckeyes need to keep the foot on the gas pedal and keep playing aggressive. There’s no doubt Ryan Day has some more tricks up his sleeve for the Clemson defense. The Clemson offense is much too explosive for Ohio State to pump the brakes.

As long as Day and Justin Fields stay aggressive, we’re looking at Friday night’s Sugar Bowl turning into a shootout.