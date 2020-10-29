Watch: Ohio State Releases Hype Video For Game At Penn State

The next stop on Ohio State’s revenge tour is Beaver Stadium. This Saturday, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will take on James Franklin and the Nittany Lions in what should be the game of the week.

Ohio State looked dominant in its season opener, as it blew out Nebraska. Justin Fields looked extremely sharp, completing all but one of his pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking loss on the road against Indiana. The game ended on a controversial call by the officials. Michael Penix Jr. reached for the goal line on a two-point conversion that would ultimately decide the game. It’s possible that he was out of bounds before breaking the plane, but the refs stuck with their original decision that it was a successful two-point conversion.

In order for Penn State to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, it’ll need to upset Ohio State at home. That won’t be an easy task by any means, especially since the Buckeyes appear to be ready for war.

On Thursday morning, Ohio State released an epic video to get its fan base hyped up for this weekend’s game.

Check it out:

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Ohio State a 79-percent chance of defeating Penn State. As for the betting line, the Buckeyes are currently 12-point favorites.

Kickoff for this game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.