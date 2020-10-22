Watch: Ohio State Releases Hype Video For The Nebraska Game

We’re just two days away from Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska. Just in case fans weren’t already excited to see the Buckeyes take the field this Saturday, the team’s official Twitter account released an incredible hype video.

This season will be extremely different for every team in the Big Ten. Due to the current pandemic, the conference has decided to limit people in attendance to guests of coaches and players.

It’s unfortunate for the Buckeyes since the Horseshoe is always rocking on Saturdays. However, head coach Ryan Day is going to have his guys ready to play regardless of the circumstances.

During the hype video that Ohio State released on Thursday, he had an important message for his team.

“There’s a reason why wen all play. For our family, for ourselves. While there may not be bodies in this stadium, their spirits are here,” Day said. “When someone walks in this stadium, they’re playing everybody. I want you to visualize that when you’re here. Visualize everybody in this stadium – your family, your friends. They’re somewhere, and they’re going to watch you play in this stadium.”

Check it out:

If that doesn’t give you chills, we’re not so sure what will.

Last season, Ohio State won 48-7 over Nebraska on the road. Justin Fields looked sensational and Ohio State’s defense forced Adrian Martinez to throw three interceptions.

We’ll see this weekend if Ohio State can once again piece together a dominant performance against Nebraska.

Kickoff for this game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.