Watch: Referees Missed Blatant Penalty In Ohio State vs. Indiana

On Saturday afternoon, a pair of undefeated Big Ten programs took the field for what was the biggest game in the conference to date.

Now, before the season started, fans would assume that mean Ohio State was playing a program like Penn State, Michigan or Wisconsin. However, it was an undefeated Indiana program that the Buckeyes faced off against.

The game lived up to the billing. Ohio State took a 42-21 advantage late in the second half, but the Hoosiers showed why they are undefeated on the season – they didn’t give up.

With the Buckeyes leading 42-35 late in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers stopped Ohio State on a fourth-and-short deep in Indiana territory. However, there was a blatant penalty that wasn’t called.

Star quarterback Justin Fields rolled out of the pocket and took a nasty shot to the helmet from an Indiana defender as he got rid of the ball.

Check it out.

Normally, officials are all over targeting calls – sometimes too much. However, there was no flag thrown on this play, one of the biggest of the game.

Ohio State fans were right to be upset with the call, or lack thereof.

Thankfully for the Buckeyes, the missed call didn’t come back to haunt them as Ohio State escaped with a 42-35 win.