The slew of canceled games each week are making it harder for us to see any truly impactful results in college football. So it should be no surprise that there wasn’t a whole lot of change in the latest Coaches’ Poll top 25.

The Week 13 poll is out and did not see much change in the top 10. The only movement there was Clemson moving one spot ahead of Ohio State due to the Buckeyes’ missed game against Illinois.

Things are getting a bit dicey for the Buckeyes, who can no longer miss any games and still participate in the Big Ten Championship Game. They’ve played only four games so far and must play six to participate.

But there were a couple of teams that were pretty much eliminated in Week 13: Northwestern and Oregon. Both teams saw big drops in the rankings due to their losses this week. While they’re both still contention for their conference titles, making the College Football Playoff is a pipe dream now.

Here is the full Coaches’ Poll top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati BYU Miami Georgia Indiana Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Marshall USC Northwestern Oklahoma State Wisconsin Oregon UL-Lafayette Tulsa Washington Iowa Liberty

Dropping off the list were Auburn, Texas and North Carolina. All three of them suffered their third losses of the season to Alabama, Iowa State and Notre Dame respectively.

Replacing them are Washington, Iowa and Liberty, who all picked up big wins this week.

Week 14 isn’t likely to give us a whole lot of compelling matchups unfortunately. The top teams all play unranked teams.

Week 15 is where we’re hopefully going to see some major drama.

But you never know in a season like this one…