What Justin Fields Said About His Injury After The Sugar Bowl

With Ohio State’s win over Clemson in the books, the focus now shifts to quarterback Justin Fields’ health heading into the national title game.

Fields took a massive blow from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the first half of last night’s Sugar Bowl. He left the game for one play but returned and later threw a touchdown pass on the drive.

After the game, Fields admitted he was in pain after making throws as a result of the hit. Skalski was ejected for targeting on the play.

“During the throw, I feel like it didn’t hurt, it was just afterwards,” Fields said, via 247Sports. “Really, even throwing ten yards, it would hurt. I mean, it’s the game of football we play. I signed up for it, but I’m just glad we got the win.”

As for a diagnosis, Fields said he didn’t get one during the game. He said he was given “a shot or two” in the medical tent and his right side and hip were sore.

This is problematic. Young athletes blindly trust team doctors and trainers. When a player is hurt, the least they should do is inform him of what it is and risks to continue playing before shooting him up. Sidenote: I’ve been this player. pic.twitter.com/2e98pQSZce — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 2, 2021

Justin Fields said he didn’t get a diagnosis but said he got multiple shots in the tent: "It’s pretty much my whole right torso that’s messed up and a little bit of my hip but they didn’t;t really give me a diagnosis." — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 2, 2021

Without a doubt, Ohio State would like to keep details of Fields’ health close to the vest over the next 10 days. Still, we’re sure some new information will come out.

How well the star signal caller is able to play against Alabama will go a long way in determining of the Buckeyes can win the national championship.