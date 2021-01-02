What NFL Fans Are Saying About Justin Fields Tonight

Shaky performances against Indiana and Northwestern have caused Justin Fields’ NFL draft stock to fall in recent weeks. But after throwing four touchdowns with only two incompletions in the first half, how do NFL fans feel now?

By the looks of things on social media, Fields’ stock has skyrocketed. To most of the NFL fans and analysts watching the game, he’s quickly climbed all the way back to being the second-best QB in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But for the most part the praise is a lot more straightforward. Everyone is in awe of how well the Buckeyes QB is playing despite injuring his ribs on a brutal hit in the second quarter.

“Justin Fields is throwing some absolute strikes,” NFL analyst Jonah Tuls tweeted. “Tough as nails – playing the best game of his career on the biggest stage.”

“Justin fields looks to me to be no. 2 player in the draft. Good luck jets,” wrote John Clayton.

Win or lose, the Sugar Bowl has been exactly the performance Justin Fields needed. He hasn’t been perfect in the second half, but he’s made the vaunted Clemson defense look like an FCS team for most of the game.

And there’s still a quarter and change left for him to pad his stats as the Buckeyes try to secure the win.

Has Justin Fields’ NFL stock returned to the lofty heights it had before?