What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 and Amari Bailey #10 of Sierra Canyon HS celebrate after defeating Glenbard West HS at Wintrust Arena on February 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment.

James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing offer" from Ohio State prior to last weekend's visit.

Well, the Buckeyes confirmed their offer to James during his recent visit. On3 was first to report that James received a scholarship from the program.

Though a decision hasn't been made yet, Ohio State is officially in the thick of things as far as James' recruitment process is concerned.

James turned a lot of heads with his recent Instagram post. He shared photos of himself in an Ohio State uniform.

Over the past few months, James has been linked to Memphis, Oregon and USC. Now, we can officially add Ohio State to the mix.

Per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, James is the No. 41 overall recruit and No. 10 combo guard in the 2023 class.

There's currently no timetable for James' decision.