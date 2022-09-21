What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James.

On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.

According to a report from Eleven Warriors, Chatman appears to be Ohio State's final recruit for 2023, barring any changes. This likely means James, who visited OSU earlier this month, is no longer in consideration for the Buckeyes.

"Despite the excitement surrounding the recruitment of four-star guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James (who was also at the Notre Dame game), a source told Eleven Warriors that Chatman is likely to be the final high school recruit in Ohio State’s 2023 class," Eleven Warriors' Griffin Strom wrote. "The group now ranks fifth in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind only Michigan State."

Bronny, a four-star recruit in his own right, took a trip to Columbus with his famous father and mother Savannah for the Buckeyes' season-opening game against Notre Dame on September 3.

James' recruitment has been tight-lipped over the last several months. The Sierra Canyon standout reportedly has offers from Ohio State, USC and Memphis, among interest from other programs.

Things often change in recruiting, but for now, it doesn't look like the Bronny will be wearing scarlet and grey next season.