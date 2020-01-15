What Ryan Day Told His Players About The National Title Game

Ohio State was a game-winning drive away from punching its ticket into the national championship game. Instead, the Buckeyes had to sit back on Monday night and watch two programs battle for the most prestigious prize in college football.

Replacing Urban Meyer as the head coach of Ohio State can’t be an easy task, but Ryan Day certainly made it seem like a piece of cake this past season.

There’s no doubt about it that Day has the Buckeyes on the right track. Nonetheless, there is still work left to be done for his team to take that next step and win a national title.

Day wanted all his players to watch the national championship game between Clemson and LSU. Even though it must sting to know that Ohio State was close to earning a trip to New Orleans, the head coach of the Buckeyes wants to inspire his locker room.

He also dropped an important question for his players, asking them what they’re willing to sacrifice to reach next year’s championship game.

It’s a strong message from Day, who is still trying to move past the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

Ryan Day on the national championship game: "It was hard to watch. I'm not going to lie." He says he told the team he wanted everybody to watch the game and think about what they're willing to sacrifice to get there. — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) January 15, 2020

Losing in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Clemson shouldn’t erase all the positive moments that were made this season by Ohio State. However, it should motivate the team for next season.

Ohio State will lose a bunch of key playmakers to the NFL Draft, but the offense will still be led by star quarterback Justin Fields.

It should be exciting to see if the Buckeyes can bounce back from that heartbreaking loss to the Tigers. One thing is for sure, they won’t be lacking motivation.