What The Urban Meyer News Means For Ohio State’s Coaching Staff

Urban Meyer is heading to the NFL. That spells concern for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially hired Meyer as their new head coach. He’ll now look to hire a staff that can help him right the ship in Jacksonville.

Naturally, there’s concern in Columbus that Meyer could persuade certain Ohio State staffers to come with him. A new report indicates there might not be a need for that concern.

Austin Ward of Lettermen Row is hearing Ohio State isn’t expected to lose any assistants to Meyer and the Jaguars. It looks like OSU staffers Mickey Marotti and Mark Pantoni – both of which were involved in rumors surrounding the Jaguars on Thursday – will stay put in Columbus.

At this point, @LettermenRow sources have indicated that Ohio State is not expected to lose any coaches to Jacksonville. Multiple sources have also indicated that Mickey Marotti and Mark Pantoni are planning to remain with the Buckeyes. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) January 15, 2021

This is a positive development for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. Ohio State losing staff members to Jacksonville would be a brutal hit to one of the best staffs in college football.

Mickey Marotti is vital to Ohio State, but also has a strong relationship with Urban Meyer. He served as Meyer’s right-hand man at both Florida and Ohio State. Where Meyer’s gone, Marotti’s traditionally followed.

Right now, though, it looks like both Marotti and Mark Pantoni will stay with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. But anything can change over the next few days.

If Day can keep assistants away from Meyer and the Jaguars, that should be considered a massive win for the program.