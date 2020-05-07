Where Ryan Day Ranks On 247Sports’ Top 25 Coaches List

Few coaches have had a better start to their career than Ohio State’s Ryan Day. But he still has plenty left to prove after just 17 games as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports released his top 25 coaches in college football list Thursday morning. Simmons is high on Day, but length of tenure proved to be a disadvantage for the Ohio State head coach.

Day ranks as the No. 7 coach in college football, per 247Sports. Not a bad ranking after just 17 games as the leader of the Ohio State program.

The Buckeyes’ leader has posted an incredible 16-1 record as head coach including an undefeated 10-0 mark in Big Ten play. Day also has a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance under his belt. If he can continue his success through next season, he’ll likely move up in 247Sports’ ranking.

“The only thing keeping Day from being higher on this list is tenure,” Simmons wrote on 247Sports’ ranking. “He’s one year into his head coaching career and he’ll be a national title favorite this fall. He’s pacing towards a historic recruiting effort for Ohio State and he’s an outstanding playcaller and offensive coach.”

Few coaches sit ahead of Day, including familiar foe James Franklin. Franklin has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to the playoff, though.

If Day and the Buckeyes return to the College Football Playoff next season, the OSU head coach will cement his status as one of the best coaches in the game – after just two full seasons.

The future is bright in Columbus with Day at the helm.