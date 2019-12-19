National Signing Day has come and gone, leaving a lot of fanbases excited for 2020 and a whole bunch likely dreading it.

Over in the Big Ten Conference, few programs had as exciting a day as Nebraska and Maryland. The Huskers and the Terps both made huge additions at the skill positions, and saw their national rankings surge as a result.

Twelve of the Big Ten’s programs ended the day ranked in the top 50 in the country, and four of them in the top 20.

Here are the rankings for the 2020 Big Ten recruiting classes, via 247Sports:

Ohio State (No. 3 nationally) Michigan (No. 12 nationally) Penn State (No. 13 nationally) Nebraska (No. 20 nationally) Wisconsin (No. 26 nationally) Maryland (No. 26 nationally) Purdue (No. 30 nationally) Iowa (No. 31 nationally) Minnesota (No. 32 nationally) Northwestern (No. 37 nationally) Michigan State (No. 42 nationally) Indiana (No. 49 nationally) Illinois (No. 64 nationally) Rutgers (No. 67 nationally)

As you can see, Ohio State is pretty much lapping the rest of the Big Ten. The Buckeyes continue to establish themselves as Wide Receiver U as four of their top six recruits were four- or five-star wide receivers.

But Michigan and Penn State are nipping at their heels.

At the bottom of the list are Illinois and Rutgers, who picked up a combined 29 recruits – and only one four-star between them.

There’s a clear king of the mountain in the Big Ten recruiting classes. Ryan Day clearly knows what he’s doing.