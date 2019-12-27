Who The Experts Are Picking For Ohio State vs. Clemson

The most highly anticipated bowl game of the season is just one day away. The second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semi-final. It’s one of the more unpredictable matchups in CFP history.

College football experts from all different networks are taking their shot, predicting who will win Saturday’s big game. On paper, Clemson vs. Ohio State is about as even as it gets. But predictions across the country are favoring one team – the Clemson Tigers.

Here’s a roundup of some of the nation’s college football expert predictions for Saturday’s semi-final between the Buckeyes and Tigers.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Ohio State’s recent struggles against the pass don’t bode well against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. The defending champs use a big fourth quarter to advance to the national title game. Prediction: Clemson 34, Ohio State 30 [ESPN]

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd:

Prediction: “I like Clemson to win by a touchdown,” Cowherd said. “I think we’re undervaluing Clemson. I think you can look at their conference and say they didn’t play anybody, and that is a huge benefit. They are healthy, they have a ton of depth, and I believe when you don’t know who’s going to win, you go with the coaching staff in college. I think Clemson has the best coaching staff by a wide margin.” [Spun]

ESPN’s Desmond Howard:

Prediction: “I think they’re going to beat Ohio State. I got Clemson by 29 confidence points.” [Spun]

Mark May:

Prediction: Clemson 38, Ohio State 7 [Spun]

FiveThirtyEight:

Prediction: Ohio State has a 54 percent chance of advancing to the national championship. [FiveThirtyEight]

Despite Ohio State’s tougher schedule and more impressive resume, national experts have faith in Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. We’ll see if that holds true on Saturday.

Ohio State-Clemson kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.