Why Alabama's Loss Is Good News For Both Ohio State, Michigan

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The results of last night's games were good for the possibility of two Big Ten teams making the College Football Playoff.

Clemson's loss to Notre Dame effectively ended the Tigers' playoff changes, even if it was their first defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Alabama's loss at LSU was the Crimson Tide's second of the year, and destroyed any shot they had of making the playoff.

As of right now on Nov. 6, there is a very plausible scenario in which an undefeated SEC champion Georgia and undefeated Big 12 champion TCU are accompanied in the CFP by Ohio State and Michigan, regardless of who wins the rivalry game between the two on Nov. 26.

"LSU beats Alabama in overtime. This is a HUGE result for Michigan/OSU fans," tweeted Michigan writer Scott Bell. "As tempting as it may be for the committee to do it, I have a really hard time seeing a two-loss Alabama team getting in over a one-loss Michigan/Ohio State team, if The Game ends up being 11-0 vs. 11-0."

"Alabama & Clemson just made a Michigan & Ohio State CFP very realistic," added Rivals.com's Brandon Justice.

Of course, the SEC could still get two teams in, if LSU beats Georgia in the conference championship game. In that case, both would likely be in, along with the Big Ten champion and either a second Big Ten team, the champion of Pac-12 or the champion of the Big 12.

Buckle up over these next few weeks.