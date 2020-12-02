Wisconsin AD Has Telling Comment On Ohio State Decision

Earlier this afternoon, Michigan announced the cancellation of its game against the Maryland Terrapins this weekend.

The Wolverines are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation. Of course, everyone started to wonder what that meant for Michigan’s upcoming game against Ohio State.

If one of the next two Ohio State games are canceled, the Buckeyes would not be eligible for the Big Ten title game. That is, unless something is changed.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez suggested the league would consider changing its rules so that Ohio State would have a chance to compete for a conference title.

“I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez said. “They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten’s return-to-play task force, had interesting comments today about Big Ten possibly having to reconsider its requirements for championship (with OSU in mind) From a conversation w The Detroit News today…. pic.twitter.com/CIKEDxyELI — angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2020

Ohio State currently sits at 4-0 on the season. The Buckeyes have had two games canceled so far this season, one against Maryland and another last weekend against Illinois.

Ohio State is the Big Ten’s last hope to have a representative in the College Football Playoff. Northwestern’s loss to Michigan State last weekend leaves the Buckeyes as the lone undefeated team in the conference.