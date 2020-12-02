The Spun

Wisconsin AD Has Telling Comment On Ohio State Decision

former wisconsin coach barry alvarez looks onto the fieldTAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Acting head coach Barry Alvarez of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on from the bench before the start of the Outback Bowl against the Auburn Tigers on January 1, 2015 during at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Michigan announced the cancellation of its game against the Maryland Terrapins this weekend.

The Wolverines are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation. Of course, everyone started to wonder what that meant for Michigan’s upcoming game against Ohio State.

If one of the next two Ohio State games are canceled, the Buckeyes would not be eligible for the Big Ten title game. That is, unless something is changed.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez suggested the league would consider changing its rules so that Ohio State would have a chance to compete for a conference title.

“I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez said. “They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

Ohio State currently sits at 4-0 on the season. The Buckeyes have had two games canceled so far this season, one against Maryland and another last weekend against Illinois.

Ohio State is the Big Ten’s last hope to have a representative in the College Football Playoff. Northwestern’s loss to Michigan State last weekend leaves the Buckeyes as the lone undefeated team in the conference.


