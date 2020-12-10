Woody Hayes’ First Ohio State QB Has Died At 89

Tony Curcillo, the first quarterback of Woody Hayes’ tenure at Ohio State, passed away this week, per Eleven Warriors. He was 89 years old.

Curcillo is one of the most legendary players in Buckeyes history. He started at quarterback for Ohio State in 1951 – Hayes’ first year coaching at OSU. Curcillo once scored six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) in a game against Iowa in 1951. It stood as an Ohio State record for most single-game touchdowns until J.T. Barrett scored seven in 2016.

During his time at Ohio State, Curcillo played alongside 1950 Heisman winner and running back Vic Janowicz. Curcillo and Janowicz made up one of the more dangerous backfield duos in college football history. After playing quarterback in 1951, he moved to fullback for the 1952 season. Curcillo was drafted in the sixth round of the 1953 NFL Draft by the Chicago Cardinals, but he wound up playing in the Canadian Football League.

Curcillo reportedly passed from complications that arose from COVID-19. Buckeye Nation is sending its well wishes to the Curcillo family during this unfortunate time.

Tony Curcillo and head coach Woody Hayes led the Buckeyes to a 4-3-2 campaign in 1951. One of Ohio State’s ties came against then No. 3 Illinois.

Curcillo was a diverse player, thanks to his ability to play quarterback, tailback, fullback, linebacker and even center when called upon.

His legacy will be remembered thanks to his impressive on-field contributions at Ohio State.