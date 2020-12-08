Wyatt Davis Announces His Status For The Michigan Game

Ohio State suffered a scare in last week’s game against Michigan State when All-American offensive lineman Wyatt Davis left the field late with an injury.

Considering the Buckeyes are already shorthanded up front due to COVID-19, losing Davis for an extended period of time would be less than ideal. Initially, it looked like the Outland Trophy semifinalist would have to miss this weekend’s game against Michigan.

However, Davis delivered some good news to Ohio State fans during his media session on Tuesday, telling reporters that he anticipates being able to play on Saturday.

“I will be all good. I’ll be playing this week,” Davis said, via 11W. “Been getting a bunch of treatment, so I’ll be ready to go this week, without a doubt.”

Wyatt Davis, meeting with the media now, says the importance of execution is at an all-time high this week. Says he's “all good“ to play this week. “I've been getting a bunch of treatment, so I'll be ready to go this week, without a doubt.” pic.twitter.com/KZPDNnCsYM — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 8, 2020

Ohio State’s official injury report will be out later this week.

Ohio State is scheduled to take on Michigan at noon ET in Columbus. However, the game could be canceled if the Wolverines are unable to play due to COVID-19.