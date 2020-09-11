Earlier today, news broke that Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has opted out of the season and will prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis is projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s draft. He has the athleticism and power to be a productive offensive guard for years to come.

Roughly an hour after Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel broke the news about Davis opting out, the talented offensive lineman went on social media to thank his fans for all their support.

“I am deeply saddened that my time in a. Buckeye uniform has been cut short, but promise that my contributions to The Ohio State University are just getting started,” Davis said in his statement. “I am committed to earning my degree from The Ohio State and making Buckeye Nation as proud of me as an alumnus as I hopefully did as a player. I am forever proud to be an Ohio State Buckeye.”

You can read the full message from Davis here:

Buckeye for life! Cannot thank Buckeye Nation enough for the support the past 3 years. Words can’t explain how much I will miss playing in the shoe! pic.twitter.com/IEVA323HGA — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdavis53) September 11, 2020

Davis started the final 16 games of his collegiate career, proving to be a real force in the trenches.

The toughest part about Davis’ departure is that he won’t get another chance to compete for a national championship.

“I believe that we would have won the national championship this year,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “It’s really unfortunate. I feel for all those guys, especially the younger players going into this year having that taken away from them. It’s tough, but we are in a pandemic. It’s just really unfortunate. We had something really special.”

Ohio State fans should be able to watch Davis on an NFL field next year.

