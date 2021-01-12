Wyatt Davis Shares Message For Ohio State Fans After Loss

Ohio State fans had to watch Monday night’s National Championship game in agony, as their beloved Buckeyes got trounced by the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, the loyal fanbase also feared for the health of star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.

Davis, a unanimous All-American in 2020, went down with what looked to be a gruesome knee injury during last night’s title game. The Ohio State offensive lineman hobbled off of the field in the first half, assisted by athletic training staff. Davis did not return and the Buckeyes went on to lose in crushing fashion, 52-24.

Thankfully, the redshirt-junior quelled the worries of Ohio State fans on Tuesday afternoon. Davis confirmed to the Buckeye faithful that he will “fine”, as he thanked the loyal fanbase for their support this season.

“Want to say thank you to Buckeye Nation for the support y’all gave us all season long!” Davis said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. “Without your support we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did thank you! For those concerned about my injury I will be fine and thank you for your concern.”

Davis’s tweet will do more than reassure Ohio State fans. NFL teams hoping to use an early draft pick on the star offensive lineman will also be thankful for the good news.

After four seasons in Columbus, Davis will likely make the move to the pros this upcoming April. The two-time All-American originally declared for the draft when the Big Ten called off its season this fall. However, once the conference announced a plan to return, Davis did the same.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder excelled once against in 2020, only adding to his already impressive draft stock. A former five-star recruit, Davis has first-round potential to play guard at the next level.

By the time April rolls around, he should be fully recovered and ready to take on the NFL.