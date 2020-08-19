Ohio State Insider Reports 6 Big Ten Teams Could Still Play This Year

Earlier this month, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with the potential of playing in the spring.

Over the past few weeks, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been vocal in his quest to play football this fall. So much so, the Ohio State quarterback started a petition.

For those hoping there is some semblance of a season this fall, Ohio State insider Jeff Snook has good news. In a Facebook post, Snook claimed some teams within the Big Ten are working on a schedule for the fall.

According to the report, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is working “behind the scenes” to organize a season. He and several other Big Ten athletic directors have their eyes set on a six-team, 10-game season.

Here’s more from the report, via Eleven Warriors:

Athletic Director Gene Smith, with the full support of school president-elect Kristina Johnson, has been working behind the scenes for the past six days to organize fellow Big Ten conference athletic directors in convincing at least five other university presidents to move forward with a 10-game season to be played among six teams, a source familiar with the movement told me today.

The proposed format suggests each team would play a home-and-home series with all five other teams.

Iowa, Nebraska and Penn State have all reportedly expressed interest in the idea. Meanwhile, they are hoping for Michigan and Wisconsin to join them to complete the six-team rotation.

Will there be a Big Ten season after all?