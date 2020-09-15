Paul Finebaum: Big Ten Has To Make A Decision By Tomorrow

The Big Ten may be taking its slow when it comes to deciding if the conference will play football this fall, but Paul Finebaum thinks the time for a final ruling is now.

Last weekend, there were reports that the Big Ten was nearing another vote on when to start football, with a reported potential kickoff date of October 17. However, as of this morning, all is quiet from the league.

Appearing on First Take today, Finebaum said the Big Ten needs to vote soon, or it risks getting shut out of the College Football Playoff.

At least nine of the 14 conference presidents and chancellors must vote ‘yes’ in order for the Big Ten to proceed with a fall season.

“If the Big Ten starts on October 17 — and they need to make that decision today or tomorrow. You can’t wait any longer to get everybody back within a month — then if you have postponements of significant proportion, it could really upset the apple cart,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “But I don’t think the College Football Playoff wants to delay to wait for anyone else to show up. They have to do it now.”

There has been some speculation that if enough Big Ten schools vote ‘yes’ but there are still some holdouts, the conference will proceed with not all of its members playing this fall.

However, as of yesterday, Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank said that would not be the case.

“I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten,” Blank told reporters. “We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.”

Along with the Pac-12, the Big Ten announced the decision to postpone fall sports back in August due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have been proceeding with fall sports, including football.