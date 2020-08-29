Paul Finebaum Blasts Big Ten Over Indecision On 2020 CFB Season

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring.

However, in recent weeks, reports emerged suggesting the league’s plans are in flux. Earlier this week, a report claimed the Big Ten was considering playing as early as Thanksgiving weekend.

During his radio show on Friday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was asked about the Big Ten playing around Thanksgiving. It’s safe to say he doesn’t think that plan is going to happen.

It’s not going to happen,” Finebaum said. “The reason being is I don’t believe the presidents are going to sign off on this.

Later in the show, he teed off on the Big Ten’s indecision. He called the league “a laughingstock.”

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think it’s also an indicator of just how dysfunctional this league has become — what a laughingstock this league has become,” he said. “It’s really sad to say that because five weeks ago the Big Ten was considered the gold standard in big time college football, and now it’s the punchline to almost any joke you can think of.”

Finebaum is hardly the only one yelling at the Big Ten for its decision-making ahead of the 2020 season.

Players and their parents have made it clear they aren’t happy with the Big Ten cancelling the season as well.