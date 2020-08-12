Paul Finebaum Comments On Big Ten’s Announcement On Season

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in this morning on yesterday’s decision by the Big Ten to postpone the 2020 college football season.

On Tuesday, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they were postponing fall sports. As of now, both conferences are eyeing some sort of spring football season.

On Get Up! this morning, Finebaum addressed the Big Ten’s decision, saying the “timing of it makes no sense.”

“I’m not advocating that anyone do anything that they don’t want to do, but there was simply no reason to shut down yesterday,” Finebaum said. “That’s why there’s such chaos right now. And that’s another reason why the other three leagues I think are holding on for dear life. Whether it’s right or wrong, that will be determined later. They are taking advantage at the lack of direction that the Big Ten is going in.”

Finebaum also theorized that the Big Ten had been leaning toward postponement since it announced last month it intended to play a conference-only schedule if there was football this fall.

Will Big Ten football as a whole take a hit because of the choice they made? Well, as Finebaum says, perception-wise they probably have already, but that can all change if every league winds up having to surrender playing in the fall.

As of now, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are holding steady in regards to having a season, but we’ve seen how quickly things can change.