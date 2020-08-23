Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Comment On Big Ten Commissioner

Paul Finebaum has never been known for holding back on people getting in the way of college football. So you can be assured that he had a lot to say about Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and the way he handled the Big Ten canceling its fall football season.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum said that Warren failed the Big Ten in a big moment. He feels that Warren dropped the ball on properly explaining himself to the schools and that he’s continuing to fail.

“It’s too late,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. While I respect Kevin Warren and know him moderately well, he’s proving to be a rookie in the biggest moment of his career. It’s the biggest moment in college football’s existence and he continues to fail. I wish I could do it over again? That’s like running a stop sign during your driver’s test. Come on. He flat out blew it. Now I’m not saying he blew the decision. We don’t know yet whether that’s the right decision or not. But he has stumbled around. He still can’t get it right. He issued a statement. Now he’s not sure whether he can meet with parents, how tone deaf can you be?”

Finebaum isn’t far from the truth for a change. Warren has been widely criticized for his handling of the situation, and somewhat deservedly so.

Ever since the Big Ten first announced the decision to postpone the season, reports about how it was handled have increasingly shown that the Big Ten did not have a ton of support.

Some college athletic directors weren’t even made aware that the conference was even voting on such a crucial thing.

It was a learning moment for Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. And it’s one Paul Finebaum and many others won’t let him forget for years to come.