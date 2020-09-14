Paul Finebaum Reacts To Latest Big Ten Football Speculation

The biggest question in college football – and possibly all of American sports right now – is whether the Big Ten will reverse its decision and bring back fall football. And you can bet your bottom dollar that Paul Finebaum has something to say on the matter.

In his weekly radio spot for WJOX, Finebaum expressed some belief that the Big Ten will reverse course. He pointed to the “common sense” nature of the decision after seeing how the NFL and other teams managed to navigate through the pandemic and play.

Paul Finebaum further pointed out that the Big Ten now has to rush in order to make it happen. If they don’t complete their season within a certain timeframe, they won’t be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

“At this point, it’s hard to know what to believe,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “Common sense will tell you that they’re pretty close to getting back into football. Here’s the interesting thing. If they vote today or tomorrow to not come back, then let’s forever quit talking about the Big Ten. But you have to think they’re moving in that direction. I really don’t know. A lot of people act like they do, but it seems like it’s common sense to come back. We just got through watching a full day of the NFL. College football is not completely there yet because of the Big Ten and the Pac-12 and the SEC, but it looked like it went fairly well. I just don’t know what those 14 presidents could possibly be thinking other than ‘let’s give it a shot.’

“For those wondering ‘what’s the rush at this point’ The rush is to get into the College Football Playoff. If you’re not back by the middle of October, you’re not going to be a part of it. Even then, you’re on the bubble.”

The Big Ten doesn’t have a whole lot of time left if they want to get things started. October 17 is widely believed to be the latest they can implement a season and still be eligible for the CFP.

Will we get a Big Ten football season this year?