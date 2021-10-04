Paul Finebaum Says He’s Not ‘Buying’ 1 Major Conference

There’s been a lot of movement in the college football top 10 early in the season with leading contenders for almost every conference suffering big losses over the first five weeks. But one conference in particular has ESPN’s Paul Finebaum ready to jump ship. And no, it’s not – nor will it ever be – the SEC.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning, Finebaum said he’s “not buying in” to the Big Ten Conference despite its top teams ranking highly. The Big Ten currently have five teams ranked in the top 11 (Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State).

“If you look at the B1G this morning, you say, ‘Wow, what an incredible league,'” Finebaum said. “4 teams in the Top 10. That’s all going to take care of itself. I’m not buying in.”

Finebaum asserted that undefeated Iowa is the only real contender the conference has right now. But he isn’t entirely counting out one-loss Ohio State now either. He disregarded No. 4 Penn State.

Paul @Finebaum joined @MacandCube to discuss Week 5 of college football and which teams (not named Alabama or Georgia) can contend for the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/cmvKRZteAg — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) October 4, 2021

The Big Ten has often had to fight tooth and nail to get a team into the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has represented the conference in the CFP four times – winning it all in the 2014 inaugural tournament. Michigan State represented the Big Ten in 2015.

An undefeated Big Ten champion seems guaranteed to get in – and right now there are four teams that could be just that.

Whether that Big Ten team can go toe-to-toe with the likes of an SEC powerhouse or another conference champion remains to be seen.

Is Paul Finebaum right about the Big Ten?