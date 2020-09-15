Paul Finebaum Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On The Big Ten

The only thing worse than the Big Ten not playing football right now is the conference’s inability to make a final decision on the 2020 season. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the league’s indecisiveness on First Take.

“This is the strangest thing that any of us have seen in a long time,” Finebaum said. “On August 11th, the Big Ten shut down. A week later, the commissioner of the Big Ten, Kevin Warren, said, ‘We’re done.’ And now, five weeks to the day, there seems to be a sense that they are coming back.”

So, what could have influenced the Big Ten to change its mind? Finebaum believes that a full weekend of college football and NFL may have persuaded Big Ten leaders to consider having a season.

“And really I think the most important thing is we are now through a weekend of the NFL and it seems like it went off without a hitch. And that has just added to the pressure on the Big Ten and it’s also attacked their credibility because they are sitting at home and everything else is going on.”

Ryan Day applied some pressure on the Big Ten with his statement last week. Obviously he’d like to see his players get the chance to compete for a national title.

In order for the Big Ten to have a season this fall, nine out of 14 university leaders need to vote in favor of playing.

A final decision from the conference should take place this week.