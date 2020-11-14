1 Stat From Nebraska vs. Penn State Today Is Baffling

Penn State’s nightmare season continued this afternoon, as James Franklin’s squad fell short to Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers led 27-6 over the Nittany Lions heading into halftime this afternoon. With the offense struggling to get anything going, Franklin decided to bench Sean Clifford for Will Levis.

Levis had a chance to tie the game with under a minute remaining, but his pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-goal.

What made this such a heartbreaking loss for Penn State is that it outgained Nebraska by a significant margin. In fact, the Nittany Lions had 203 more yards of offense than the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska opted to play soft coverage on defense for the majority of the second half, so that definitely factors into why it was outgained by so many yards.

Penn State out-gained Nebraska 501-298. They lost. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 14, 2020

At the end of the day, Nebraska will be pleased with a win regardless of how it comes.

Luke McCaffrey had some solid moments as Nebraska’s starting quarterback this afternoon, completing 13-of-21 passes for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 67 yards and a score on the ground.

The most explosive play of the game for the Cornhuskers came on a 45-yard touchdown pass from McCaffrey to Zavier Betts.

Nebraska will try to win back-to-back games next weekend when it takes on Illinois, meanwhile Penn State will aim for its first win against Iowa.